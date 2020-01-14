|
|
Joseph P. Callari Sr.
Berkeley Township - Joseph P. Callari Sr., age 74, of the Silver Ridge Park East section of Berkeley Township NJ passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019 with his family by his side. Joe was born in Jersey City, NJ.
Joe was the loving husband of Nina (née Barwick), proud father of Joseph Jr. and his wife Lacie, Jason and his wife Lisa and most cherished Grandfather of Chloe, Olivia, & Cydney. He is predeceased by his brother John.
He raised his family in North Bergen and Moonachie. Upon retirement, Joe and Nina moved to Bayville in 2007 and eventually settled in their forever home in Silver Ridge Park East in 2015.
Joe was a proud 50 year member of IBEW Local 164, Jersey City. After retiring to the Jersey shore he was employed as an Electrical Inspector in Seaside Heights and Brigantine. He was also a Trustee for Silver Ridge Park East and a member of the Berkeley Township Zoning Board of Adjustment. Joe was a kind and generous man and loved by all.
A Memorial to Joe will be held on Saturday, January 18th from 11am to 1pm at Costa Memorial Home 170 Central Ave. (corner of Blvd.), Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to The in memory of Joseph P. Callari, Sr.
www.donate.lovetotherescue.org