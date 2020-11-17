Joseph P. Lipane
Dumont - Lipane, Joseph P. age 71, of Dumont, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. Devoted son to Joseph A. and Doris (nee Ensmann) Lipane. Dear brother to Donna Hayes, James Lipane, Debra Bertone, Doris Klebs, Laurie Polon and the late Robert Lipane, Sr. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Thursday, November 19th at 10:30am. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Francis RC Church, Ridgefield Park at 11am. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Thursday 9:30am - 10:30am. If desired donations may be made to St. Francis R.C. Church, Ridgefield Park or American Cancer Society
in his memory. Vorheesingwersen.com