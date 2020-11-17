1/
Joseph P. Lipane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph P. Lipane

Dumont - Lipane, Joseph P. age 71, of Dumont, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. Devoted son to Joseph A. and Doris (nee Ensmann) Lipane. Dear brother to Donna Hayes, James Lipane, Debra Bertone, Doris Klebs, Laurie Polon and the late Robert Lipane, Sr. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Thursday, November 19th at 10:30am. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Francis RC Church, Ridgefield Park at 11am. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Thursday 9:30am - 10:30am. If desired donations may be made to St. Francis R.C. Church, Ridgefield Park or American Cancer Society in his memory. Vorheesingwersen.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Funeral
10:30 AM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Francis RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved