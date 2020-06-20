Joseph P. Montalbano Jr.
Guilderland, NY - Joseph P. Montalbano Jr., 44, of Guilderland, NY died unexpectedly but peacefully at home from pneumonia on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Born in Bergenfield, NJ., Joseph was the son of the late Joseph P. Montalbano, who died in 2010 and Rita Pribish Montalbano. He was a graduate of Bergenfield High School and went on to receive his Bachelor's degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management from Johnson and Wales University in Providence, RI. Where he met his wife Dana (Lucarelli) 25 years ago. Joseph was employed as a Purchasing Manager for Restaurant Associates in NYC, later Bellevue Builders Supply as a purchasing agent and then at Traditional Builders in Rotterdam, NY . Most recently Joseph was co-owner of R & M Homes in Duanesburg. He was so proud of his company's first large home development, Eastline Estates going up now.
He was an avid sports fan, especially of the NY Giants which he's had season tickets for 20 years and now goes to all the games with his son Joey , the NY Yankees and the NY Islanders. He absolutely loved coaching and watching his kids play sports. He also was involved with local youth sports programs for years coaching and helping teams in Rotterdam and Guilderland for his childrens football ,soccer, basketball, baseball, softball, and gymnastics. Everyone affectionately referred to him as Jersey Joe (his beloved state) or The Mayor. He had a personality and heart of gold. He was a master story teller, comedian and chef. It was evident that his passion for his family made him the best devoted father, husband, brother, son and friend in life.
In addition to his mother, Joseph is also survived by his beloved wife of 18 years, Dana (Lucarelli) Montalbano of Guilderland, their three children; Jeana Philomena, Joseph Peter III and Juliana Prima, his sister; Christine (Joseph) Simeone of Harrington Park, NJ, his brother; Thomas (Jennifer) Montalbano of Jersey City, NJ., father in law and mother in law; Joseph and Jovan Lucarelli of Princetown, sister in laws Monica Lucarelli, Lisa Lucarelli , his sister in law Kristi (John ) McCabe, 4 nieces, 6 nephews, many cousins, Aunts & Uncles and countless friends.
Calling hours will be Monday, 2-6 pm at St. Luke's Church, 1241 State St. in Schenectady. Social distancing and masks will be required.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin on Tuesday, 9 am at the church. COVID-19 restrictions allow 100 people in the church for the Funeral Mass.
Due to restrictions burial will be private.
Memorial donations may be made in Joseph's memory to: Huntington's Disease Society of America at hsda.org.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.