Joseph P. Orocchi Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph P. Orocchi, Jr.

Township of Washington - Orocchi, Joseph P. Jr., 84, of Township of Washington, NJ passed away on Sunday, June 14th, 2020. Joseph is survived by his beloved wife Bonnie, of 62 years; his children, Karen Ecochard & her husband Jim, Doreen DeCandido & her husband Edward, and Kevin Orocchi and his companion Brenda. He is survived by his 7 grandchildren: Kristyn, Josh, Edward, Matthew, Timothy, Kayleigh and Lukas and his great-granddaughter Keira. He is predeceased by his father Joseph P. Orocchi Sr. and mother Angelina Quagliozzi, and sister Elenore Dreiss.

Joseph was a member of the Township of Washington Fire Department making it just shy of 60 years. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 560 and the New Jersey Teamsters Retiree Club. He was an avid toy truck collector and enjoyed his antique cars along with being a loyal Mets fan. He enjoyed family camping trips, going to Florida and many cruises. His love for children made him a strong supporter of St. Jude's.

The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Wednesday, June 17th from 4-7PM. Due to the pandemic, we ask all attendees to wear masks and wait on line outside if the building is at capacity. A Celebration of Joseph's life will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, June 18th at 10AM with entombment at Garden of Memories in Township of Washington at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude: Stjude.org/Donate. Becker-Funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
2016640292
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved