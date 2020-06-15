Joseph P. Orocchi, Jr.
Township of Washington - Orocchi, Joseph P. Jr., 84, of Township of Washington, NJ passed away on Sunday, June 14th, 2020. Joseph is survived by his beloved wife Bonnie, of 62 years; his children, Karen Ecochard & her husband Jim, Doreen DeCandido & her husband Edward, and Kevin Orocchi and his companion Brenda. He is survived by his 7 grandchildren: Kristyn, Josh, Edward, Matthew, Timothy, Kayleigh and Lukas and his great-granddaughter Keira. He is predeceased by his father Joseph P. Orocchi Sr. and mother Angelina Quagliozzi, and sister Elenore Dreiss.
Joseph was a member of the Township of Washington Fire Department making it just shy of 60 years. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 560 and the New Jersey Teamsters Retiree Club. He was an avid toy truck collector and enjoyed his antique cars along with being a loyal Mets fan. He enjoyed family camping trips, going to Florida and many cruises. His love for children made him a strong supporter of St. Jude's.
The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Wednesday, June 17th from 4-7PM. Due to the pandemic, we ask all attendees to wear masks and wait on line outside if the building is at capacity. A Celebration of Joseph's life will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, June 18th at 10AM with entombment at Garden of Memories in Township of Washington at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude: Stjude.org/Donate. Becker-Funeralhome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.