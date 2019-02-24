|
Joseph P. Panepinto
Woodland Park - Joseph P. Panepinto, 74, of Woodland Park, formerly of Little Falls, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Born in Jersey City he resided in Little Falls for 46 years before recently moving to Woodland Park. Joseph was a technician and general manager at Malwin Electronics, Paterson for 43 years. Mr. Panepinto was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church, Little Falls and a United States Army Veteran during the Vietnam War.
He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Nancy (nee Stinziano) Panepinto.
Survivors include his wife, the former Nancy J. Frescki; two sons, Joseph Carl Panepinto and his wife, Christine of Hawthorne and Michael David Panepinto and his wife, Joanna of Totowa; one brother, Gabe Panepinto and his wife, Barbara of Florida; his sister, Marie Campisi and her husband, Tony of Marlton; his five grandchildren, Joseph Michael, Carter Trace, Jude Michael, Gianna Michelina and Michael Dominic; and several nieces and nephews. Joseph was a devoted family man who enjoyed wood working and gardening.
Visiting hours Monday 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main Street, Little Falls. Funeral services 8:45 am Tuesday at the funeral home. Mass 9:30 am at Our Lady of the Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church, 465 Main Street, Little Falls. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.