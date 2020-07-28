1/1
Joseph Paige
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Paige

Clifton - Joseph Paige, 98, of Paramus and formerly of Clifton for many years, passed away on July 26, 2020. Mr. Paige served in the U.S. Air Force during WWII. Prior to retiring, he was a Foreman for a window construction company in Secaucus. He was a member of the Clifton V.F.W. Post 6487. Joseph was an artist and completed four years of art school. He enjoyed drawing and photography. Loving brother of Michael Paige, Jr. and his wife the late Clara Paige and Marie Cucci and her husband the late John Cucci and predeceased by siblings Peter Paige, Ann Paige, Gail Fogge and Lillian Cook. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Visitation Thursday morning from 10-11 AM. Masks are required and social distancing must be observed. Interment Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kimak Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Kimak Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kimak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved