Joseph Paige



Clifton - Joseph Paige, 98, of Paramus and formerly of Clifton for many years, passed away on July 26, 2020. Mr. Paige served in the U.S. Air Force during WWII. Prior to retiring, he was a Foreman for a window construction company in Secaucus. He was a member of the Clifton V.F.W. Post 6487. Joseph was an artist and completed four years of art school. He enjoyed drawing and photography. Loving brother of Michael Paige, Jr. and his wife the late Clara Paige and Marie Cucci and her husband the late John Cucci and predeceased by siblings Peter Paige, Ann Paige, Gail Fogge and Lillian Cook. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Visitation Thursday morning from 10-11 AM. Masks are required and social distancing must be observed. Interment Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.









