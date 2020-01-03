|
Joseph Patrick Scarry
Fair Lawn - Joseph Patrick Scarry, age 83, a longtime resident of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Born in Mitchelstown, County Cork, Ireland, he immigrated to the U.S at the age of 14. A faithful parishioner of St. Anne Church in Fair Lawn, he was an altar server for many years. Joe enjoyed skiing, bike riding, spending time with family and was a loyal NY Giants fan. Proud of his Irish heritage, he will be remembered for his lively storytelling.
Prior to retiring in 1995, he was a purchasing agent with the Port Authority of NY & NJ for 42 years.
Dear son of the late Francis and Margaret (Murphy) Scarry. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Galligan) Scarry. Loving and devoted father of Kathleen O'Malley and husband Jason, Joseph P. Scarry, Jr. and wife Luzmila, Robert Scarry and wife Susan, the late Kerry Ann Sauner and surviving husband Douglas and the late Pauline Mary Scarry. Cherished grandfather of Caitlin, Meghan, Douglas, Marissa, Ryan, Joseph, Sean, Nora and James. Adored great-grandfather of Stella Mary. Dear brother of Frank Scarry, Paddy Scarry, Kathleen Lloyd-James, Margaret Hanley, Maryanne Meade, Nora McCarthy and the late John Scarry. Dear companion of Mary Brennan.
The family will receive relatives and friends Sunday, January 5, 2020, 2-6 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, January 6, 2020, 9:30 am at St. Anne Church, 15-05 St. Anne Street, Fair Lawn, NJ. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joseph to St. James Inn, P.O. Box 64494, Los Angeles, CA 90064, www.stjamesinn.org would be appreciated.