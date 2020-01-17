|
Joseph Patrick Torre Jr.
OAKLAND - Joseph Patrick Torre Jr age 85 of Oakland, Beloved husband of Anna Mae (nee Decker). Joe was born in Passaic NJ and resided in Lodi before moving to Oakland NJ 40 Years ago. Joe served in the Navy Reserve for 12 Years. Before retiring in 2000 Joe was a Financial Advisor for Merrill Lynch in Paramus, NJ Joe was a Parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help R.C. Church in Oakland. He proudly served as Oakland Boro Councilman for 4 terms from 1989 to 2000. A member of Ramapo Valley Council # 5846 Knights of Columbus Oakland and the Oakland Zoning board. Co-Founder of the Oakland Educational Foundation, Companion Animal Advocates, member of the Oakland Elks Club, Navy League of USA, NRA Life Member, Bergen County 200 Club, High Mountain Golf Club and a board member of the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge Inc. in Oakland. Past member of the Oakland Lions Club dear brother of Marie Torre of Richardsville, Va. and Richard Torre of Totowa, NJ., also surviving are 6 nieces and nephews and Six Great and Six Great Great nieces and nephews Funeral Wednesday 10:30 Am from the Oakland Memorial Home 330 Ramapo Valley Road Oakland followed by a 11 AM Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Perpetual Help R.C. Church Oakland Cremation will be private. Relatives and friends may visit at the Funeral Home on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM In Lieu of flowers donation to the Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge 2 Shelter Lane Oakland, New Jersey 07436. RBARI.org would be appreciated. Please Visit Oaklandmemorial.com