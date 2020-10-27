1/
Joseph Paul Lemak
Wayne - Joseph Paul Lemak, 77, of Wayne, NJ passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was born in Hackensack, NJ and lived in Wayne most of his life. He was a supervisor for North American Phillips in Mahwah, NJ. Beloved husband of the late Christine Lemak (nee Kistner). Devoted father of Denise Machuga and her husband Scott of Oak Ridge, NJ and Joseph Lemak of Upper Greenwood Lake, NY. Loving grandfather of Nicholas and Christian Machuga and Justin and Anthony Lemak. All services and cremation are being privately held. Arrangements by Keri Memorial Funeral Home, Lincoln Park, NJ. www.kerimemorial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
(973) 694-1582
