Joseph Paul Lemak
Wayne - Joseph Paul Lemak, 77, of Wayne, NJ passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was born in Hackensack, NJ and lived in Wayne most of his life. He was a supervisor for North American Phillips in Mahwah, NJ. Beloved husband of the late Christine Lemak (nee Kistner). Devoted father of Denise Machuga and her husband Scott of Oak Ridge, NJ and Joseph Lemak of Upper Greenwood Lake, NY. Loving grandfather of Nicholas and Christian Machuga and Justin and Anthony Lemak. All services and cremation are being privately held. Arrangements by Keri Memorial Funeral Home, Lincoln Park, NJ. www.kerimemorial.com