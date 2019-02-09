Services
Polhemus Cremation Services
203 Main St.
West Creek, NJ 08092
(609) 294-8000
Service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
The Almond Branch Church,
West Milford
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Eucharist Catholic Church
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Clifton - Meyer, Joseph Paul, age 57, of Clifton NJ, February 3, 2019. Son of the late Theodore and Emily Meyer (Kohout), Joe is survived by siblings Marie (Raymundo), Emilie (Mark), and Theodore, and nephews and niece, Patrick, Matthew and Melissa. Two services are planned in NJ: one on Sunday February 24 at 1:00 p.m. at The Almond Branch Church, West Milford, and a funeral Mass on Saturday March 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Eucharist Catholic Church, Cherry Hill. https://polhemuscremations.com/tribute/details/144/Joseph-Meyer/obituary.html#tribute-start
