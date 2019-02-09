|
|
Joseph Paul Meyer
Clifton - Meyer, Joseph Paul, age 57, of Clifton NJ, February 3, 2019. Son of the late Theodore and Emily Meyer (Kohout), Joe is survived by siblings Marie (Raymundo), Emilie (Mark), and Theodore, and nephews and niece, Patrick, Matthew and Melissa. Two services are planned in NJ: one on Sunday February 24 at 1:00 p.m. at The Almond Branch Church, West Milford, and a funeral Mass on Saturday March 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Eucharist Catholic Church, Cherry Hill. https://polhemuscremations.com/tribute/details/144/Joseph-Meyer/obituary.html#tribute-start