|
|
Joseph Pecoraro
Norwood - Joseph Pecoraro, 83, of Norwood, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Josephine (nee Spoto). Loving father of Donnamarie Carlson and husband Christopher, Maryann Van Orden and husband Raymond, Irene McCarthy and husband Sean and Tammi-Jo Pecoraro. Proud grandfather of Crystal, Jennifer, Ashley, Thomas, Donald, Stephanie, Tiffany, Patrick, Samantha, Nicholas, Joey, Jessica, Zoe, Elidio and John. Cherished great-grandfather of Howard, Ryan and soon, Alexander. Dearest brother of Thomas and the late Rosemarie Vitzian.
Joe was a veteran of the US National Guard. He was a truck driver for Paradise Fuel for over 30 years. He belonged to the Closter Elks and the Cresskill American Legion.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday 9:30 AM at St. Anthony's RC Church, Northvale with interment to follow at St. Raymond Cemetery, Bronx, NY. Visiting hours are Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).
www.pizzifuneralhome.com