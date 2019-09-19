Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anthony's RC Church
Northvale, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Pecoraro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Pecoraro


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Pecoraro Obituary
Joseph Pecoraro

Norwood - Joseph Pecoraro, 83, of Norwood, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Josephine (nee Spoto). Loving father of Donnamarie Carlson and husband Christopher, Maryann Van Orden and husband Raymond, Irene McCarthy and husband Sean and Tammi-Jo Pecoraro. Proud grandfather of Crystal, Jennifer, Ashley, Thomas, Donald, Stephanie, Tiffany, Patrick, Samantha, Nicholas, Joey, Jessica, Zoe, Elidio and John. Cherished great-grandfather of Howard, Ryan and soon, Alexander. Dearest brother of Thomas and the late Rosemarie Vitzian.

Joe was a veteran of the US National Guard. He was a truck driver for Paradise Fuel for over 30 years. He belonged to the Closter Elks and the Cresskill American Legion.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday 9:30 AM at St. Anthony's RC Church, Northvale with interment to follow at St. Raymond Cemetery, Bronx, NY. Visiting hours are Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now