Joseph Philip Tromboni
TROMBONI Joseph Philip, 99, of Sarasota FL, formerly of Tenafly, passed away on January 9, 2020. He was born in New Britain, CT. He was predeceased by his wife, Pauline (Amicucci) Tromboni. He is survived by his sons Thomas of West Milford and John (Sandy) of Sarasota, FL, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass on Friday, January 17 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Carmel RC Church, Tenafly. Entombment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Tenafly. In lieu of flowers a Memorial donation may be made to: Tidewell Hospice 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34238