Joseph R. Ackerson
Lyndhurst - Joseph R., 74, of Lyndhurst, died on Friday, February 22, 2019. Mr. Ackerson was a life long resident of Lyndhurst. He was a Foreman working for Bergen Auto Upholstery Co., of Teterboro for over 45 years, retiring in 2012. He was a member of The American Legion Post 139 of Lyndhurst. Joseph is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia (nee Paino) Ackerson, by his loving children, Scott Ackerson and his wife, Amy and Lisa Londner and her husband, Howard and by his dear, grandchildren, Sarah and Aiden Londner. Also survived by his brothers, James and Donald Bryant, by his sister, the late Particia Carroll and by his many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation to be held at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 4 - 8PM. A Funeral Service begins at 7:30PM. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Joseph to the Sons of the American Legion, 217 Webster Avenue, Lyndhurst NJ 07071. Please visit us at nazarememorialhome.com