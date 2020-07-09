Joseph R. Belli
Clifton - Joseph R. Belli, 87, of Clifton, passed away peacefully at home July 8, 2020. Born and raised in Saddle Brook, Mr. Belli was a longtime resident of Clifton. As a United States Navy veteran, he proudly served aboard the destroyer USS Bristol DD 857 for four years during the Korean War. Mr. Belli was a member of the Tin Can Sailor Association.
He, along with his brother, Raymond, owned and operated Bach Machine Co. in Garfield for over 50 years.
He was an avid New York Yankee fan. As a young man, he played shortstop for the Saddle Brook Rosevilles. He loved all sports and participated in bowling until he became ill. Mr. Belli also enjoyed fishing, hunting and travelling. He and his wife, Millie enjoyed travelling all over with their friends, calling their group "4 Rays and a Joe". They also enjoyed many visits to the casinos in Atlantic City and Pennsylvania.
He was predeceased by his parents, Hilda (nee Faber) and Condido Belli; two brothers, Raymond and Arthur Belli; and one sister, Agnes Hausler.
He was loved and will be sadly missed by: his beloved wife of 64 years, Mildred (nee Migliorino) Belli; four devoted daughters, Michele Wright (Jim), Pamela Kachur (Tim), Jodi Belli and Lisa Guinter (Scott); five loving grandchildren, Kevin Wright (Jillian), Allison Fuccilli (Vincent), Kim Kachur (fiancé Sean), Kristen Barth (Tom) and Stephen Kachur (Anne); four loving great-grandchildren, Vincent and Giulietta Fuccilli, Lillian Barth and Nina Wright; one sister, Catherine Onorevole; and his sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Carol Belli and Pat and RayRicciardi and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral services will be held Monday 9:15 am from the funeral home followed by a 10:00 am Mass at St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church, 797 Valley Rd., Clifton. Interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the American Cancer Society
, 7 Ridgedale Ave., Suite 103, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927.
for driving directions and online condolences to the family.