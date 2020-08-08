Joseph R. DeMiglio
Palisades Park - Joseph R. DeMiglio was born on July 10, 1928 in Jersey City, the first of seven children of Antonio and Julia DeMiglio. As was common in those days, he was put to work at an early age, delivering milk, delivering newspapers, and working in an Italian bakery, where he reported he would eat cream puffs until his belly ached.
Upon his graduation from Dickinson high school in 1945, Joseph attended Seton Hall University where he completed his undergraduate studies. In 1954 he received his LLB from Saint John's University. He then served in the military from 1954 to 1956 as a member of the Counter Intelligence Corps with the U.S Army. In 1956 he spotted a beautiful young woman named Armida at a wedding and married her the following year.
Joseph DeMiglio began his law career as a solo practitioner in New York. He then became a claims examiner with the Lloyds of London operation in New York City. In 1968 he joined forces with Joseph N. Marotta, a fellow attorney, and a distinguished legal scholar. Together they established a legal practice which existed for 27 years, specializing in family law and personal injury maters.
Appointed Palisades Park Borough Attorney in the early 1970's, Joseph assisted in the creation of the Olympic sized town pool. He was also appointed Magistrate of Palisades Park and served for 21 years until his retirement in December of 1997. Appointed in 1998 for a five year term by the Supreme Court of New Jersey Office of Attorney Ethics, he served on the District Fee Arbitration Committee which overviews disputes between local attorneys and claimants.
He is survived by his cherished wife of 63 years, Armida (Vigna), his three beloved children Julia Bazaz(Robert), Tony DeMiglio(Lisa), Donna Natale(Peter), six adored grandchildren, Sara, Alexa, Joelle, Peter, Joey and Gabriella and two great grandsons, JJ and Jayden. He is also survived by his siblings, Paul, Rachel Lee, Angela Vigna, Frances Ferrara and Ronald. His brother Peter and his parents predeceased him. Joseph will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joseph was also actively involved in the charitable efforts of his community and Saint Michaels's Church, where he had been a parishioner for 58 years. He will be lovingly remembered for his childhood stories of life on 7th Street, Jersey City, his twinkly blue eyes, his quick wit and his deep wisdom, and for his daily walks to and from mass until his early 80's, in all kinds of weather. He had a kindness about him that drew people to him. To know him was to love him.
The family will receive their friends on Tuesday from 9am at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave at 9:30 AM for the celebration of her funeral mass in St. Michaels Church at 10 AM. Entombment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum Fort Lee NJ. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Wings of Refuge, www.wingsofrefugehaiti.com
, this organization was founded by his granddaughter Alexa , a children's organization close to his heart. For condolences, directions, or information www.frankpatti.com
or call (201) 944-0100.