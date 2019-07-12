Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Frech-McKnight Funeral Home
161 Washington Ave.
Dumont, NJ
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
Joseph R. Kraatz

Joseph R. Kraatz Obituary
Joseph R. Kraatz

Dumont - Joseph R. Kraatz, 77, of Dumont, NJ, died peacefully July 10, 2019 surrounded by family. He was the devoted husband of Lillian P. Kraatz (née Dreeke); the cherished father of Jennifer Falkoff and her husband Gil, Stephen Kraatz and his wife Tara; the adored grandfather of Alex, Joshua, Alexandra, Joseph, and Elizabeth; the loving brother of the late Marilyn Coughlin and the late Carolyn Gilliam, and a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Born in Jersey City to the late Joseph and Marie Kraatz (née Lawlor), Joseph lived in Dumont since 1977. He served his country as a veteran of the Air Force, and became a line technician, eventually retiring from Verizon as a central office worker after 38 years, and earning a Vail Medal for his heroics in the 1960s. Joseph enjoyed photography, model trains, exercise, and was an avid handyman.

Funeral Mass Monday, 11 AM, St. Mary's R.C. Church. Visiting Sunday 3-7 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. Cremation is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131; www.parkinson.org ; www.frechmcknight.com.
