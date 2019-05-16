|
|
Joseph R. Mariniello
Edgewater - Joseph R. Mariniello, 75, of Edgewater, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Loving father of Joseph Mariniello, Jr. & his wife Rosemary, Daniel Mariniello and Andrew Mariniello & his wife Caitlin. Dear brother of Frances Gatti & her husband Joseph. Cherished grandfather of Miranda, Sophia, Daniel, Michael, Vincent, Marion Jane, Andrew, Harry & Jack. Mr. Mariniello received his Bachelor's Degree from St. Bonaventure University and his law degree from Seton Hall University. He was a member of the Bergen County Bar Association and New Jersey Bar Association, UNICO, St. Buoncammino Society in North Bergen and the Bergen County Democratic Committee for 50 years. In numerous towns in Bergen and Hudson Counties he served as the zoning board and planning board attorney as well as municipal attorney in many towns. Funeral Saturday 8:30AM from the Hunt-Stellato Funeral Home, 1601 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee. Funeral Mass 9:30AM Madonna Church on the Hill. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Friends will be received Thursday 5-8PM and Friday 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville NJ 08691. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.