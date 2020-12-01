Joseph R. Palozzola, Sr.
Leonia - Palozzola Sr., Joseph R. age 81, of Leonia, N.J., passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 surrounded by family. Joseph was born in New York City and served proudly in the United States Marine Corps. He was a Journeyman at Neo Printing, South Hackensack and was later employed by the Paramus Board of Education. Joseph will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Giles); devoted father of Joseph, Paul and his wife Denise, Cathy and her husband John Weber, loving grandfather of Colleen, John, Julia and Kate, loving brother of Robert Palozzola and of the late John Palozzola. Due to COVID, a mass of celebration was held for immediate family at St. John's R.C. Church in Leonia and entombment at Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee. The family encourages anyone that would have attended services for Joseph to say a prayer in his name. For information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com