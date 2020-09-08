Joseph R. Santomauro
Saddle Brook - Joseph R. Santomauro 87, of Saddle Brook passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Born in New York City to the late Rocco and Maria Santomauro. Joseph was an Army veteran of the Korean War. Before retiring, he was a cable splicer for Verizon in New York City and was also a longshoreman and a member of the International Longshoremen's Association. Beloved husband of Marilyn H. (nee Gregory) Santomauro. Devoted father of Richard Santomauro and his late wife Maureen, Catherine Monzillo, Jacqueline Santomauro and the late Donna Gentile and her late husband Richard and Colleen Santomauro. Dear brother of Florence McCarney, Vencinza Rinklin, Pasquale Santomauro and Peter Santomauro. Loving grandfather of Joseph Gentile, Thomas Gentile and his husband David, Daniel Monzillo, Samantha Monzillo, Michael Santomauro and Dominic Santomauro. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, September 12th at 8:30 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 9:30 AM. Interment following at Crest Haven Memorial Park, Clifton. Visitation Friday, September 11th from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com