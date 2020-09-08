1/
Joseph R. Santomauro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph R. Santomauro

Saddle Brook - Joseph R. Santomauro 87, of Saddle Brook passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Born in New York City to the late Rocco and Maria Santomauro. Joseph was an Army veteran of the Korean War. Before retiring, he was a cable splicer for Verizon in New York City and was also a longshoreman and a member of the International Longshoremen's Association. Beloved husband of Marilyn H. (nee Gregory) Santomauro. Devoted father of Richard Santomauro and his late wife Maureen, Catherine Monzillo, Jacqueline Santomauro and the late Donna Gentile and her late husband Richard and Colleen Santomauro. Dear brother of Florence McCarney, Vencinza Rinklin, Pasquale Santomauro and Peter Santomauro. Loving grandfather of Joseph Gentile, Thomas Gentile and his husband David, Daniel Monzillo, Samantha Monzillo, Michael Santomauro and Dominic Santomauro. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, September 12th at 8:30 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 9:30 AM. Interment following at Crest Haven Memorial Park, Clifton. Visitation Friday, September 11th from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral
08:30 AM
Costa Memorial Home
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Liturgy
09:30 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Costa Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved