Joseph "Joe" Rattner



Joseph "Joe" Rattner passed away May 7, 2020 peacefully in his home at age 65 after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He faced the diagnosis he received in 2019 with the same steadiness, calm, and humility that characterized all aspects of his life. Before his diagnoses, he enjoyed riding his bike, skiing, and playing poker with his friends. In recent years and in spite of his illness, he blossomed in his interests savoring his precious time left with his beloved Caryn Zimmerman Sherry of Tenafly, NJ. Like his father George who was also taken before his time, Joe was a successful steward of his second-generation family business Dover Tubular Alloys, managing it for almost 30 years and loyally transitioning it to the next generation. The legacy of which he is most proud include his son and daughter-in-law Justin and Lisa Rattner of Franklin Lakes, NJ as well as his daughter and son-in law Jamie and David Kohanyi of San Diego, CA. Also surviving are his five cherished grandchildren Zoey, Tessa, Gabriel, Stella, and Beatrice. Those left behind who will treasure his memory include the mother of his children Amy Rattner of Ramsey, NJ, his brother Mark and wife Lenore Rattner of Denville NJ, and sister Cheryl Rattner-Price in San Diego. Services were held at Beth El Cemetery in Paramus, NJ.



He is skiing again…









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store