|
|
Joseph Rebecky
Dingman's Ferry - Joseph Eugene Rebecky, 74, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Born in Hamilton, Bermuda, Joseph immigrated to the United States in 1947, where he grew up in Wallington, NJ. He later lived in Leonardo, NJ, and Buena Vista, CO, before settling in Dingman's Ferry, PA, 4 years ago. Joseph earned his Bachelor of Arts from the Northeastern Collegiate Bible Institute and was the full-time pastor at Leonardo Baptist Church in Leonardo from 1974-1991. He was also a devout parishioner at Center Point Community Church in Milford, PA. Joe was a manager at Walmart in Salida, CO, for 15 years, retiring in 2013; a pastoral counselor at the Buena Vista Correctional Facility for many years; a former member and dedicated supporter of NJ's award-winning drum-corp ensemble the Garfield Cadets; and a member of the NJSIAA Soccer Hall of Fame. His passions in life included spending time with his cherished family, friends, animals (especially his dogs, Lily and Reo), visits to Bermuda, reading, cooking, baking, Yankees baseball and Broncos football. Joseph was the beloved husband, of 49 years, to Marilyn Park (Wittel) Rebecky, devoted father of Joseph Matthew Rebecky and his wife, Jo-Ann; daughter Dawn Mae Rebecky; loving grandfather of Hannah and Xavier; dear brother of John Rebecky and his wife, Dolores, Frank Rebecky and his wife, Terri, Richard Rebecky and his wife, Kate, and sister Jennifer Faries; beloved brother-in-law, uncle, and cousin. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 106 Locust Avenue, Wallington, and the funeral at 10 AM on Friday. The chapel service will begin at 11 AM and a private cremation will follow. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.kamienskifh.com.