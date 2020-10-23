Joseph Rigolioso
Elmwood Park - Rigolioso ,Joseph, age 94, of Elmwood Park, died on October 21, 2020. He was born and raised in Garfield for 92 years settling in Elmwood Park 2 years ago. Joseph was Vice President of Garfield Trust Company in Garfield for many years and also worked as an accountant for Sterling Fence in Paterson before retiring. His passion for music enabled him to become a self taught pianist at a very early age. He was a member of the house band at the Cotillion Banquet Hall in Garfield and also was the organist at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Garfield for many years. His music and involvement in Mt. Virgin Church earned him Stewardship of the Month in the parish. He was under the care of his niece and nephew, Francine and Frank Rigolioso, and he will be dearly missed by his loving and devoted caretakers, Oneida, Carolina, Marta, Mirabel and Maria. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joseph is predeceased by his siblings, Gasper Rigolioso, Frances Zuccaro, Sadie DeMarco, Rose Russo, Josephine Pisello and Mary Ferraro. The funeral is Tuesday, October 27, 2020, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 9:30 am followed by a 11 am mass at Our Lady of Mt. Virgin RC Church, Garfield. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. The Rigolioso family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com