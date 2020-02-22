|
Joseph Rocco Farina
Mahwah - Joseph Rocco Farina of Mahwah, NJ passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, leaving behind his beloved wife Jaclyn and his beautiful daughter Sofiah. Survived by his mother, Kathleen Farina, father, Rocco Farina Jr. and his wife Carolyn B. Farina, sisters Rebecca, Kaitlyn, Kayla, Jennifer and Vanessa and grandmother, Marie Farina. Joey is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his grandparents Donald and Anne Stricker. Joe had a passion for the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was always there to help all who needed him. He was a great friend. Joey was a master mechanic at Mavis in Mahwah, where he will be sorely missed. Visitation will be held on Monday from 2-4 & 6-9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary R.C. Church in Mahwah, NJ. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted for his daughter Sofiah's future. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.