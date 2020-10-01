Joseph Rose
Fair Lawn - Joseph Henry Rose, age 89, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Born and raised in Brooklyn, he resided in Roosevelt, NY, Ridgewood, NJ and Glen Rock prior to settling in Fair Lawn 30 years ago. A veteran, he served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. Mr. Rose was a member of the Elks Lodge #2010 in Naples, FL. An avid golfer, Joseph enjoyed fishing and dancing; his love of gardening led him to start Rose's Landscaping, a business he shared with his sons, nephews and their friends.
Prior to retiring, he was a pressman for the New York Times for over 40 years.
He is survived by his beloved life partner Mary (Caputo) Chrisler of 30 years and her caring family. Devoted father of Joseph J. Rose and wife Maureen, Paul Rose and wife Sandra, Peter Rose and wife Nita, Janet Gibbons and husband Kevin and the late Stephen Rose and surviving wife Beverly. Cherished grandfather of Jay, Geoffrey, Darcy, Heidi, Jodi, Katie, Sara, Jaime, Lauren, Chuck, Michelle, Jillian and Abigayle and great grandfather of 16, as well as many nephews and nieces. Dear brother of the late Jacqueline O'Reilly. Joseph's kind nature and smile will be missed by all.
All services are private. Arrangements by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., Fair Lawn, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joseph may be made to the Wounded Warriors
Project or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com
.