1/1
Joseph Rose
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Rose

Fair Lawn - Joseph Henry Rose, age 89, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Born and raised in Brooklyn, he resided in Roosevelt, NY, Ridgewood, NJ and Glen Rock prior to settling in Fair Lawn 30 years ago. A veteran, he served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. Mr. Rose was a member of the Elks Lodge #2010 in Naples, FL. An avid golfer, Joseph enjoyed fishing and dancing; his love of gardening led him to start Rose's Landscaping, a business he shared with his sons, nephews and their friends.

Prior to retiring, he was a pressman for the New York Times for over 40 years.

He is survived by his beloved life partner Mary (Caputo) Chrisler of 30 years and her caring family. Devoted father of Joseph J. Rose and wife Maureen, Paul Rose and wife Sandra, Peter Rose and wife Nita, Janet Gibbons and husband Kevin and the late Stephen Rose and surviving wife Beverly. Cherished grandfather of Jay, Geoffrey, Darcy, Heidi, Jodi, Katie, Sara, Jaime, Lauren, Chuck, Michelle, Jillian and Abigayle and great grandfather of 16, as well as many nephews and nieces. Dear brother of the late Jacqueline O'Reilly. Joseph's kind nature and smile will be missed by all.

All services are private. Arrangements by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., Fair Lawn, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joseph may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved