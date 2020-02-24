Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist in Bergenfield
Bergenfield, NJ
View Map
Bergenfield - Rota, Joseph age 86 a longtime resident of Bergenfield died, Saturday February 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine (nee) Rusciano. Devoted father of John Rota, Anthony Rota and his wife Nancy, Robert Rota and his wife Janet, and Joseph Rota and his wife Eileen. Loving grandfather of Jennifer, Kerry, Matthew, Michael, Christopher, Anthony, Nicolas, Timothy, and Nolan. Dear brother of Connie Sandolo and Rosetta Pasqua. Joe was the owner and proprietor of Custom Marble Inc. in Dumont where he worked until his retirement after more than 30 years. He was a longtime parishioner of St. John the Evangelist RC Church in Bergenfield. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and UNICO. Family and friends are invited to visit Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9PM at Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:30AM at St. John the Evangelist in Bergenfield. All are invited to meet at church. Interment to follow at Garden of Memories in Washington Twp. In lieu of flowers donations in his name to AG Bell Association of the Deaf/HH, 3417 Volta Place NW, Washington DC 20007 are appreciated by the family. Visit Joe's memorial tribute page at www.barrettfuneralhome.net.
