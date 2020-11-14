Joseph Ruggeri
Elmwood Park - Joseph Ruggeri, 94, of Elmwood Park, passed away on Friday November 13th, 2020. Born in Sicily, Italy, he's been a resident of Elmwood Park for the past 34 years. He was the head custodian for the Fair Lawn Board of Education for 34 years, retiring in 1991.
Beloved husband of Anna (nee Picciocchi.)
Visiting Monday November 16th, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Tuesday 8:30 a.m. Funeral Mass St. Anne's R.C. Church, Fair Lawn 9:30 a.m. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. www.patrickjconte.com