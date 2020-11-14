1/
Joseph Ruggeri
Joseph Ruggeri

Elmwood Park - Joseph Ruggeri, 94, of Elmwood Park, passed away on Friday November 13th, 2020. Born in Sicily, Italy, he's been a resident of Elmwood Park for the past 34 years. He was the head custodian for the Fair Lawn Board of Education for 34 years, retiring in 1991.

Beloved husband of Anna (nee Picciocchi.)

Visiting Monday November 16th, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Tuesday 8:30 a.m. Funeral Mass St. Anne's R.C. Church, Fair Lawn 9:30 a.m. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. www.patrickjconte.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
NOV
17
Funeral
08:30 AM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
NOV
17
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Anne's R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
