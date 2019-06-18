Services
Joseph S. Bognatz, 91, of Pompton Lakes, formerly of Tobyhanna, PA and Maywood, died Monday, June 17, 2019.

Born in Simpson, PA, Joseph was one of six children born to Steven and Veronica Bognatz. Moving to Garfield, NJ, when he was in eighth grade, Joseph lived most of his life in Maywood.

Marrying Shirley Masters in 1957, the couple settled in Maywood, where they raised a daughter. Joseph held a long career with the NJ Turnpike Authority, retiring after 32 years of service.

He is survived by his daughter, Debra Cortese and her husband Michael, and his granddaughters, Michelle Cetinich and her husband Peter, and Andrea Mathews and her husband Robert. He was predeceased by his wife, Shirley, and his five siblings.

Visiting hours will be Wednesday from 4-8 pm at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will be held 10 am Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. www.scanlanfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's memory to the Pompton Lakes/Riverdale First Aid Squad, 700 Ramapo Avenue, Pompton Lakes, NJ 07442 would be appreciated.
