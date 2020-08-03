Joseph S. DiMaria
Joseph S. DiMaria, 89, of Paramus, New Jersey and Highland Beach, Florida passed away peacefully and suddenly at his home on Monday, July 27, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Roberta (nee Toscano) and his son, Mark DiMaria and his wife, Sarah of Ho-Ho-Kus and his granddaughter, Haley DiMaria. He is also survived by his sister, Marie Nolan of Northridge, California and her children, his nieces and nephews, Earnest, Robert, Ronald, Caroline and Brian. He was predeceased by his brother, Charles P. DiMaria, a licensed engineer, and is survived by his nephew, Glen DiMaria and his niece, Wendy Kyvik. Joseph was born on January 8, 1931 in Lodi, New Jersey, to his parents, Anthony and Josephine. He graduated Lodi High School in 1948, received his B.A. in English and History from Seton Hall University in 1953 and his law degree from Fordham University School of Law in 1956. He also attended graduate school at New York University. He was a practicing attorney in New Jersey for almost 60 years and was a partner with his son, Mark, at the law firm DiMaria & DiMaria, Esqs until his death. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and served as Special Assistant and Political Affairs Advisor to General Norstadt at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in Paris, France from 1956 to 1958.
After serving in the Army, he returned to New Jersey where he began his long legal career. He was admitted to practice law in New Jersey and New York and various state and federal courts, including the United States Supreme Court.
During his long legal career, he served as attorney for many municipalities and boards. He was Borough Attorney for Paramus for 12 years and won a significant lawsuit, that was affirmed by the New Jersey Supreme Court, that resulted in a judgment for 5 million dollars in tax reductions for the Borough of Paramus against state and county entities. He also served as Planning Board Attorney for the Township of Washington, Borough of Paramus, Borough of Lodi, Special Counsel for the Borough of Edgewater and for the Borough of Paramus, Public Defender for the Boroughs of Saddle Brook, Rochelle Park and Paramus, General Counsel to the Shelter Harbor Condominium Association in Beach Haven, New Jersey, all in addition to his private law practice. He was very active in State and Bergen County Bar Association activities, serving as Trustee of the Bergen County Bar Association for 13 years, Chairman of the Fee Arbitration Committee for Bergen County, Member of the New Jersey Supreme Court Attorney Ethics Committee for Bergen County and was a member of numerous New Jersey State and Bergen County Bar Association subcommittees, including, the Municipal Law Committee and the State Bar Association Continuing Legal Education Committee that helped draft the final report to determine the advisability of mandatory continuing legal education in New Jersey. He was also a member of the American Bar Association. He enjoyed boating and spending many summers on Long Beach Island and winter vacations at his home in Highland Beach, Florida. He owned many boats throughout his life including his last boat, a 44 foot cruiser, which he loved. He was a member and served as Commodore of The Cedar Point Yacht Club. He was also a member of The Ridgewood Country Club for over 41 years, which he cherished, and could be found there, with his wife, nearly every Saturday night having dinner at his regular table. He loved spending time with his family, especially his only grandchild, Haley. He loved exploring new restaurants, especially in Manhattan and enjoyed attending many theatrical and live performances. He loved socializing with friends and colleagues and could often be found holding court over lunch at the Stony Hill Inn and Ridgewood C.C. Joseph loved Fordham Law School and was very active in alumni affairs and development. For his efforts, he was awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award, which is one of the highest alumni honors that the law school offers.
In lieu of a wake, because of COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, a graveside religious service, open to all family and friends, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday August 7, 2020 at St. Nicholas Cemetery 2 Terrace Avenue, Lodi, New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers or as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Joseph's memory may be made to Fordham Law School - Development Office, 8th Floor, 150 West 62nd Street, New York, New York 10023.
