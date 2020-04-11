|
|
Joseph S. Ganguzza
On Wednesday, April 8th Joseph S. Ganguzza, loving husband and father of three passed away at age 67 after a long, arduous battle with cancer.
Joe was born November 30, 1952 in Passaic, NJ
Joe was preceded in death by his mother Marie and father Rosario (Sam) Ganguzza along with his brother in law and friend Theodore Noah. He is survived by his wife Diane Noah Ganguzza, his three children Jennifer (Mike) Tota of River Edge, NJ, Michael (Toni) Ganguzza of Pittsford, NY, and Thomas (Christina) Ganguzza of Dacula, GA as well as his stepson, Zachariah Brown of Bangor, Maine.
He is also survived by his loving sisters Denise Ganguzza and Joyce (Thomas) Carl of Mahwah, NJ and his nieces Tara, Amanda, Julie, Dana, and nephew David. Joe is also survived by his two sisters in law Jennifer Berninger (Rob) of River Edge, NJ, Patty Scinto (Frank) and brothers in law Timothy Noah and Daniel Noah.
Of all his accomplishments in life, Joe was most proud of his 7 grandchildren, Luke, MJ, Christian, Grace, Dominic, Kayla and Caiden and they adored him just the same.
Joe was a veteran of the US Army and served with the 85th US Army Artillery Detachment in Germany. He was also a longtime veteran of the store fixture and display industry. Throughout his years in the industry, Joe forged many close and lasting friendships that sustained throughout his career and beyond.
Joe embodied the meaning of love, giving it freely to others. It's hard to meet someone who knew Joe and hadn't had their life touched by him in a meaningful way. He'd give you the shirt off his back and never expected anything in return. Joe had a quick wit and a sense of humor. He loved a good joke and could always make you laugh even in his darkest hours. Joe loved the Yankees, a good hunk of the sharpest provolone you could find and put ketchup on just about anything he ate. He loved a 7-eleven (primarily for their coffee) and always had to find one in any new place he visited.
Joe was deeply loved and we are saddened by his passing and by far better for having him in our lives.