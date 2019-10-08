Services
Moritz Funeral Home
348 Closter Dock Rd.
Closter, NJ 07624
(201) 768-4200
Closter - Joseph S. Mure, 94, of Closter passed away peacefully on October 6 surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Joseph and Jennie Mure. Predeceased by Vilma his dear wife. Loving father of Glenn (predeceased), Scott (predeceased), and Cliff along with his wife Laurie, and daughter-in-law Kate (Scott). Best grandfather ever to Cassie, Allie, Jake, Joseph and Emily. Dear Uncle to nieces and nephews. Joseph was born in the Bronx where he met many of his lifelong friends, was a Navy veteran of WWII serving proudly in the Pacific, raised his family in Closter and was an employee of Verizon (NY Bell) for 41 years. Joseph was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 10 from 4 - 7 pm. Burial will be Friday October 11 at Tappan Cemetery with family and friends gathering at Moritz Funeral Home in Closter NJ at 11:30 am.
