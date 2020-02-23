Services
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(800) 522-0588
Joseph Schwartz

Joseph Schwartz Obituary
Joseph Schwartz

It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of our Dad, Joseph Schwartz on February 21, 2020 and buried in accordance with Jewish Law on February 24, 2020.

He is survived by his loving son Barry, devoted daughter in law Sherry, daughter Susan Seligman, son in law Michael Seligman, and his grandchildren Jennifer, Laurie and Jonathan.

As you all know, he and his twin brother Hyman were the youngest of five siblings born to Minnie and Samuel Schwartz on December 26, 1925 in Brooklyn New York. He resided for many years in West New York, New Jersey and formally in North Woodmere, New York. In recent years he made his home in Boynton Beach, Florida.

Our dad was a member of the greatest generation and served his country in the US Navy during World War II. He was married to his beloved Helen (nee Lipkin) for 41 years who predeceased him in 1988, enjoyed a second marriage to Bae (nee Barofsky) who predeceased him in 2000, and shared his later years with his dear friend Diana Yantes, who died in 2015.

It is no secret that Dad was an amazing, kind, humble and generous man. He enjoyed life. A few of his favorite things were playing cards and pool, always making time for his favorite basketball team The Miami Heat, and traveling. In his last trip to Israel we surprised him with a second Bar Mitzvah ceremony at the Wall. He also loved to cruise and we celebrated his 90th birthday on his favorite cruise ship, The Royal Caribbean Anthem of of the Seas.

During the last few years Dad enjoyed home cooked meals and watching movies, including his favorite, "My Cousin Vinnie."

We are extremely thankful to Sophia, Glenda, Maisie, Louise and all of the other caregivers that helped us care for Dad over the past few years. They were so devoted to him and loved him as if he was part of their family.It was Dad's wish to have a private burial. He was very specific in mentioning that in lieu of food and baskets, anyone wishing to make a donation in his memory, please do so to the Jewish War Veterans or plant a tree in Israel (usa.jnf.org/jnf-tree-planting-center). Should anyone feel strongly to donate food or baskets, please donate them to Chabad or a shelter.

We will plan a celebration of Dad's life in the near future and will advise.
