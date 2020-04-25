Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Joseph Scuilla


1919 - 2020
Hasbrouck Heights - Joseph Scuilla 101, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born in Newark to the late Charles and Anne Scuilla. Joseph was a graduate of City College in NY where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. Joseph was an Army veteran. Before retiring, he was an accountant for Suburban Fuel Co. in Paramus. Beloved husband of seventy-eight years to Madeleine (DeMaio) Scuilla. Devoted father Joanne Ciolino and her late husband Joseph and Charles Scuilla and his wife Cathy. Dear brother of Grace Tashiro. Loving grandfather of Lynne Priore and her husband Michael, Michele DeFilippis and her late husband Christopher, Michael Scuilla and his wife Debbie and Lori Ciolino. Cherished great grandfather of Christina, Melissa, Alyssa, Jenna, Drew, Michael and Connor. Services and interment at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi will be private. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com
