Joseph T. Corrao
Nov. 13, 1929 -
Apr. 10, 2009
God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so He put his arms around you and whispered,
"Come to Me"
With tearful eyes we watched you, and saw you pass away,
Although we loved you dearly we could not make you stay.
A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us,
He onlytakes the best.
If it's one year or 100 years,
You will NEVER be forgotten
Loved and sadly missed by
your wife Kathy, sons Joe and Robert,
and loving family.