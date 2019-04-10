Resources
Joseph T. Corrao

Joseph T. Corrao In Memoriam
Joseph T. Corrao

Nov. 13, 1929 -

Apr. 10, 2009

God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so He put his arms around you and whispered,

"Come to Me"

With tearful eyes we watched you, and saw you pass away,

Although we loved you dearly we could not make you stay.

A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us,

He onlytakes the best.

If it's one year or 100 years,

You will NEVER be forgotten

Loved and sadly missed by

your wife Kathy, sons Joe and Robert,

and loving family.
