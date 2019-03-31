|
|
Joseph T. Polyniak
Oradell - Joseph T. Polyniak, a longtime resident of Oradell, passed away on March 28, 2019, at the age of 77. A proud graduate of Stevens Institute of Technology, Joseph was very involved with his alma mater. While at school he was Vice President of his class, Class of 1963. He also served as Fund Captain for the Class of 1963 since graduation for the last 56 years and was instrumental in Class of 1963 finishing in 1st Place in "Class and Greek Challenge" for last 5 years. Joe was a proud and active resident of Oradell, serving for many years as an active member of the Zoning Board, and later on as a Chairman for many years as well. You could often find him walking miles around town, greeting everyone who crossed his path. A devout Catholic, Joe was an active member of St. Joseph's R.C. Church, where he helped usher, take collections, and pass out bulletins. The most important role of Joe's life was being a husband, father, and grandfather, and spending cherished time with his family. There was nothing he loved to do more than watch his grandchildren do their activities. Whether it was digging for sand crabs at the beach and watching the kids boogie board, or attending dance recitals, soccer, and basketball games, he was a fixture at it all. He was a proud grandfather who just enjoyed watching all of their activities.
Joseph is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 48 years, Jeanne Polyniak. Beloved father of Gregory Polyniak and his wife Karen, and Douglas Polyniak and his wife Jaclyn. Devoted grandfather of Amanda, Allison, Charlotte, and Nathan. Dear brother of John Polyniak. Joe will be missed by countless friends and family; his warm smile and wave as he walked around town will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
The family will receive friends and family on Monday, April 1, 2019, at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell from 2-4PM and 7-9PM. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 300 Elm Street in Oradell at 10AM. Interment following to Westwood Cemetery in Westwood.