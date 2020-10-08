Joseph Terzini
Palisades Park - Terzini, Joseph, age 86 of Palisades Park, NJ, formerly of Jersey City, NJ passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Beloved husband of Janine Terzini (nee Lavernhe). Devoted father of Michelle Terzini-Hollar and husband William; Christopher Terzini and wife Ellen. Dear brother of Annie, Betty, Gilda, Gloria, James and Pat. Loving grandfather of William, Jr., Nicolette, Matthew, Ethan and Charles. Cherished uncle of James, Linda, Judy, Jackie, Joanne, Donna and Patricia.
Joseph was an Accountant for the Federal Government and served on the Palisades Park Board of Education for many years.
Family and friends are invited to visit this Friday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, NJ. Funeral service from the funeral home on Saturday and then to St. Michael's RCC in Palisades Park for a 11am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
Education was one of the highest values held by Joseph. He believed that no matter what happened in life, no one could take away the knowledge and critical thinking offered by a fine education. He credited the education he received at St. Peter's University with his ability to engage meaningfully in his profession and provide well for his family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in his name to St. Peter's University: Saint Peter's University, Office of Advancement & External Affairs, 2641 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07306 or at saintpeters.edu/give
It is the hope of the family that your gifts can change the course of a student's life in the same way an education at St. Peter's change the course of Joseph's life.
