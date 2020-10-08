1/
Joseph Terzini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Terzini

Palisades Park - Terzini, Joseph, age 86 of Palisades Park, NJ, formerly of Jersey City, NJ passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Beloved husband of Janine Terzini (nee Lavernhe). Devoted father of Michelle Terzini-Hollar and husband William; Christopher Terzini and wife Ellen. Dear brother of Annie, Betty, Gilda, Gloria, James and Pat. Loving grandfather of William, Jr., Nicolette, Matthew, Ethan and Charles. Cherished uncle of James, Linda, Judy, Jackie, Joanne, Donna and Patricia.

Joseph was an Accountant for the Federal Government and served on the Palisades Park Board of Education for many years.

Family and friends are invited to visit this Friday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, NJ. Funeral service from the funeral home on Saturday and then to St. Michael's RCC in Palisades Park for a 11am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.

Education was one of the highest values held by Joseph. He believed that no matter what happened in life, no one could take away the knowledge and critical thinking offered by a fine education. He credited the education he received at St. Peter's University with his ability to engage meaningfully in his profession and provide well for his family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in his name to St. Peter's University: Saint Peter's University, Office of Advancement & External Affairs, 2641 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07306 or at saintpeters.edu/give It is the hope of the family that your gifts can change the course of a student's life in the same way an education at St. Peter's change the course of Joseph's life.

For further information and to view Joseph's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gold Coast Life from Oct. 8 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
Volk Leber Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Michael's RCC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
201-261-1088
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Volk Leber Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved