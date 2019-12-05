|
|
Joseph Tolomeo
Cliffside Park - Joseph Tolomeo on December 4, 2019 of Cliffside Park, N.J., age 76. Joseph was born on May 27, 1943 in Englewood, N.J. and was a United States Navy Veteran.
Before retiring he was an electrician and member of IBEW Local 363 in New City, N.Y. Joseph was a parishioner of Epiphany R.C. Church in Cliffside Park, N.J. and was also a retired Lieutenant of the Cliffside Park Auxiliary Police, a member of the Bergen County Blue Knights and a longtime Cliffside Park Girl's Softball Coach.
Beloved husband to the late Judith (nee) Mrazek (2012). Devoted father to Johnna Maraia and her husband John A. and Jason Tolomeo and his wife Cathy. Adored grandfather to Jordan, John J. and Jessie Maraia and Callie and Juilianna Tolomeo. Dear brother to Dorothy Spisak and her husband Leonard, James Tolomeo and Cathy Tolomeo. Loving companion to Mary Kopetsky. Joseph is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and 1 goddaughter.
Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 9:00 AM thence to Epiphany R.C. Church in Cliffside Park, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00 AM. Entombment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery in Paramus, N.J. The family will receive their friends Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com