Joseph Toto
Clifton - passed away, Sunday, February 16, 2020. Visiting will be Wed. 4 to 8pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral Thurs. 9:15am from the funeral home followed by a 10am Mass at St. Paul Church, 124 Union Ave, Clifton. Interment at East Ridgelawn Cem, Clifton. Please consider a contribution to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 (www.nationalmsscoiety.org) or , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 () . Visit www.bizubquinlan.com for full obituary, driving directions and online condolences.