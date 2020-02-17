Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:15 AM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
124 Union Ave
Clifton, NJ
Joseph Toto


1925 - 2020
Joseph Toto Obituary
Joseph Toto

Clifton - passed away, Sunday, February 16, 2020. Visiting will be Wed. 4 to 8pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral Thurs. 9:15am from the funeral home followed by a 10am Mass at St. Paul Church, 124 Union Ave, Clifton. Interment at East Ridgelawn Cem, Clifton. Please consider a contribution to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 (www.nationalmsscoiety.org) or , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 () . Visit www.bizubquinlan.com for full obituary, driving directions and online condolences.
