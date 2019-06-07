|
Joseph V. Krug
Glen Rock - Joseph V. Krug, age 68, of Glen Rock, NJ passed away on Thursday, June 5, 2019. Born in Hackensack, NJ, he was raised in Fair Lawn and resided in Glen Rock for 44 years. A faithful parishioner of St. Catharine R.C. Church in Glen Rock, his devoted service to the church and school included: religious education teacher, Eucharistic Minister, member of the Board of Education, and commissioner and coach of basketball for 19 years.
A certified construction manager, Mr. Krug was a Senior Vice President/Project Executive with Barr & Barr, Inc. until his retirement in 2016. He was an OSHA Authorized Construction Trainer, New York City Site Safety Manager, member of the NYC DOB Elevator Advisory Committee, and was a board member of the Construction Contractors Association of New York. Mr. Krug will be remembered admirably for serving as a mentor to many young construction professionals, as well as all those he encountered.
Cherished husband of Karen (Tatosian) Krug. Loving and devoted father of Ami Krug-Hyde and husband David, Barbara Krug and fiancé Daren Felici, Kelly Krug, and Lindsey Krug. Treasured granddad of Joseph and Madison. Loving brother of the late Regis Krug, the late Sister Mary Michelle Krug, the late Betty Jane Morgenstern and surviving husband Jay, John Kenneth Krug and wife Patricia, the late Kathie Reichart and surviving husband John, and Kevin Krug. Dear brother-in-law to Linda and Mike Lorenzo and Chuck and Carol Tatosian. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Joe was always admired for being a loving father and husband and some may say he wore it as a badge of honor.
The family will receive relatives and friends Sunday, June 9, 2019, 3-8 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, June 10, 2019, 10 am at St. Catharine R.C. Church, 905 South Maple Avenue, Glen Rock. Interment will follow at Valleau Cemetery in Ridgewood. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.