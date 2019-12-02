|
Joseph V. Manis
Hillsdale - Joseph V. Manis, Semper Fi, of Hillsdale, NJ, concluded his 92 year earthly tour of duty on Nov 21, 2019. Visitation this evening, Tuesday, from 4-8pm at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Rd., Oradell. Funeral service Wednesday, from the funeral home, 9am, then to St. John The Baptist RCC, Hillsdale, for a 10am Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment immediately following, Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. For full obituary and additional information please visit volkleber.com