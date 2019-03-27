Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
8:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
St Joseph R.C. Church
Resources
Lodi - Joseph Christopher Vitale, 78, of Lodi, NJ, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born January 6, 1941 in Passaic, NJ to Rose Taormina and Joseph Vitale, now deceased. Joe served in the Army and later worked as an Information Management Engineer, where he most recently worked at Experian for 25 years until his retirement.

Joe was a kind, patient and generous man who put the needs of family before his. Joe, raised in Lodi, always had a strong connection with Germany, where he lived and worked during most of his 20s and 30s. He taught himself German as an adult and always enjoyed talking about his European adventures. Joe was a highly motivated and hard-working individual, who was meticulous about grammar and in teaching his children the value of saving money. He enjoyed the simple things in life such as the morning newspaper with coffee, pasta on Sunday with the family and trips to the diner with his children/grandchildren. Joe was also a big World War II history buff, a NY Giants and Yankees fan and a lover of dogs.

Throughout his life, Joe's primary focus was his family's happiness and security. He lived life for his children, whom all survive him; daughter, Michelle; and sons, Richard (Lauren) and Joseph (Sarah); and stepdaughters, Rosemary and Susan. His grandchildren always brought him smiles; Jorge, Olivia, Ava, Jade, Violet, Johnathan, and Matthew. Joe was preceded in death by his siblings, Anthony and Robert and is survived by siblings, Edward, Christine and Richard.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday 8:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then St Joseph R.C. Church for a 9:30 AM Funeral Mass. Private cremation to follow. Visitation Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to or your local animal shelter are preferred. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
