|
|
Joseph "Tony" Vitolo
Waldwick - Joseph Vitolo, 93, of Waldwick, passed away from renal/cardio-vascular complications
on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Born in Sarconi, Italy, Joseph came to the United States in 1946 and lived in New York City working as an elevator installer for Otis Elevators. He then became proprietor of the Potenza Delicatessen in the Hell's Kitchen district of Manhattan for 30 years. He moved his family to Waldwick in 1961. In 1979 he became a machine welder at Blickman Industries in Fair Lawn until his retirement.
Joseph had an amazing zest for life and enjoyed hunting, playing bocce and entertaining all by playing the accordion, piano and several other musical instruments. Always with a camera in hand, he loved taking pictures and videos at every gathering of friends and family. He could fix just about anything and was the first one there to help family and friends. He loved all sports especially his NY Yankees and football NY Giants. Joseph was a man of strong faith and a devoted parishioner at St. Luke's RC Church in Ho-Ho-Kus. As an active member of the Italian American Social Club of Waldwick, he made many wonderful friends and lasting memories.
More than anything, Joseph loved his family. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 70 years, Catherine, his five children: Phyllis Vitolo of Saddle Brook, Rosette and her husband James Sarnowski of Hawthorne, Anthony Vitolo of Sloatsburg NY, Frances Vitolo of Hewitt and Joanne and her husband David Becker of Paramus. He was also survived by his four grandchildren, Richard, Katie and her husband Ed, Nicole and Joseph; and two great grandchildren, Roselynn and Evelynn. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Anna and Filomena, and numerous nieces and nephews. Joseph was predeceased by his brothers Julio and Paul.
Joseph lived his life with integrity and was a source of strength in our family, always loving, supportive and such a blessing in our lives. He taught us so many life lessons, for that we are forever grateful. He will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace forever in our hearts.
"Honor thy father and thy mother: that thy days may be long upon the land which thy Lord thy God giveth thee." - Exodus 20:12
Due to the current social restrictions, a private service will be held for the immediate family only. A Memorial Mass and celebration of Joseph's life will be held at a future date. If you would like to share a memory of Joseph or send condolences to the family, please visit our Tribute Wall on the Vander Plaat Funeral Home web site, www.vpfh.com. Thank you for your understanding and patience during this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's memory to St. Luke's RC Church, 340 Franklin Tpk. Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ 07423.