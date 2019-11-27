|
|
Joseph W. Doka
Saddle Brook - Joseph W. Doka, age 95, of Saddle Brook, NJ passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Born in Lyons Falls, NY, he resided in Wayne and Clifton, NJ before moving to Saddle Brook 60 years ago. A proud veteran of the Navy serving on the USS CANBERRA CA-70 CAG-2 in the South Pacific during World War II, he survived a torpedo strike that killed 23 men. He was a member of American Legion Post 170 of Rochelle Park and a parishioner of St. Anne Church in Fair Lawn. An active man, he enjoyed deep sea fishing with the Salt Water Anglers of Bergen County, game hunting and metal art work for which he won 1st prize at the Bergen County Museum art competition.
Prior to retiring in 1988, he was a steel worker with Hewitt Robins in Passaic for 43 years.
Beloved husband of the late Gladys (Agner) Doka. Loving and devoted father of William Joseph Doka and Janet Doka and husband William Cali. Cherished grandfather of Samantha Doka. Dear brother of Ernie Doka and the late Margaret Mocsary, Andrew Doka and James Doka. He is also survived by many loving nephews.
The family will receive relatives and friends Sunday, December 1, 2019, 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, December 2, 2019, 10:30 am at St. Anne Church, 15-05 St. Anne Street, Fair Lawn, NJ. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Lodi. In lieu of flowers, donations to a would be appreciated. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.