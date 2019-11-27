Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anne Church
15-05 St. Anne Street
Fair Lawn, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Doka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph W. Doka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph W. Doka Obituary
Joseph W. Doka

Saddle Brook - Joseph W. Doka, age 95, of Saddle Brook, NJ passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Born in Lyons Falls, NY, he resided in Wayne and Clifton, NJ before moving to Saddle Brook 60 years ago. A proud veteran of the Navy serving on the USS CANBERRA CA-70 CAG-2 in the South Pacific during World War II, he survived a torpedo strike that killed 23 men. He was a member of American Legion Post 170 of Rochelle Park and a parishioner of St. Anne Church in Fair Lawn. An active man, he enjoyed deep sea fishing with the Salt Water Anglers of Bergen County, game hunting and metal art work for which he won 1st prize at the Bergen County Museum art competition.

Prior to retiring in 1988, he was a steel worker with Hewitt Robins in Passaic for 43 years.

Beloved husband of the late Gladys (Agner) Doka. Loving and devoted father of William Joseph Doka and Janet Doka and husband William Cali. Cherished grandfather of Samantha Doka. Dear brother of Ernie Doka and the late Margaret Mocsary, Andrew Doka and James Doka. He is also survived by many loving nephews.

The family will receive relatives and friends Sunday, December 1, 2019, 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, December 2, 2019, 10:30 am at St. Anne Church, 15-05 St. Anne Street, Fair Lawn, NJ. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Lodi. In lieu of flowers, donations to a would be appreciated. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -