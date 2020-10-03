1/
Joseph W. Flaherty
1924 - 2020
Whiting - Joseph W. Flaherty, age 96 of Whiting, NJ died on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Joseph was born in Manhattan, NY and had lived in North Bergen and Weehawken before moving to Whiting in 1994. He began his military service by serving in the Merchant Marines and then enlisting in the US Navy serving during World War II. Upon his honorable discharge from the military, he entered the private sector working for Sears Roebuck and Co. where he met his wife, Frances. He worked as a truck driver for Helms Express in Queens, NY for 28 years retiring in 1986. Joseph soon learned that the word "retirement" was not part of his vocabulary and returned to the work force as an inter-office driver for Oritani Bank in Hackensack until 1994 when he and his wife began a new chapter in their lives as residents of Whiting. Joseph is survived by his best friend and wife of 71 years, Frances of Whiting and his son, Timothy and his wife, Lisa of West Milford, NJ. Also left to carry on their grandfather's legacy are his four grandchildren; Ashling, Sean, Deirdre and Siobhan. Joseph is also survived by his sister, Margaret Walsh of Cedar Grove and a brother, William Flaherty of Toms River. A private graveside service was held at Laurel Grove Memorial Park Cemetery, Totowa, NJ. Arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Expression of condolences can be offered on funeral home website at www.vpfh.com. In addition, as an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's memory may be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey, www.alznj.org, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
