Joseph W. Little
Westwood - Joseph W. Little, 99, a resident of Westwood for 55 years, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
Beloved husband of the late Mary; together they celebrated 70 years of marriage. Devoted father of Joseph (Antoinette), Eugene (Susan), Gail Wunder (Harry) and Joan Bayley (James). Loving grandfather "Pop" of Michael Wunder (Deborah), Kimberly Langone (Paul), Robert Wunder, Joseph Wunder, Michelle McElroy (Edward), Amanda Mohr (Rob), David Little (Eileen), Alison Fehr (Cory), Meredith Bayley (Chris) and the late Kevin Bayley. Adored "Great-Pop" of 9; Paul, Kaitlyn, Eddie, Devin, Abby, Andrew, Sophie, Connor and Jackson.
Joe enlisted and proudly served our country in the U.S. Army Infantry and bravely fought during World War II. He received an Honorable Discharge as Sergeant Technician Fourth Grade. Before his retirement, Joseph worked for many years at General Motors Corporation, serving as Parts Manager. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Westwood. He and his wife Mary served as Eucharistic Ministers at St. Andrew's RC Church in Westwood and faithfully distributed Communion at Valley Nursing Home in Westwood. Joseph is a member of Church of the Assumption, in Emerson. He will be forever loved and missed by all who knew him.
The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Sunday, January 12 from 2-5 PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Joseph's life and faith will be held at Church of the Assumption, Emerson, NJ on Monday January 13, at 9:30 AM. Interment will follow at St. Andrew's Cemetery, in River Vale, NJ. Becker-funeralhome.com.