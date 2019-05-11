|
Joseph Wasylkiw
Clifton - Joseph Wasylkiw a long-time resident of Clifton, passed away on Friday May 10, 2019 at the age of 91. Joseph was born in Berezdivci, Ukraine on March 22, 1928. He immigrated to the United States on October 29, 1956 on one of the last Catholic Relief ships from Europe after World War II. Joseph married Mary Ferencik at St. Michael's Slovak Catholic Cathedral on June 22, 1959. Mary passed away on November 29, 1996. The couple had two children, Mary L. Williams (husband Christopher, adult sons Ryan and Matthew) of Grand Rapids, Michigan and Michael of Hawaii, who survive him. He is also survived by special friends Maria Kulyk and her family. Joseph worked for Hoffman La Roche for 40 years before his retirement. He was a parishioner of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Passaic. May God's peace be with you Dad.
Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Tuesday at 8:45 AM then to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church at 9:30 AM. Interment Holy Spirit Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery. Visiting Monday 2-4 PM & 7-9 PM. Parastas Monday at 8PM. www.marroccos.com