Services
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
(973) 249-6111
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
8:45 AM
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Wasylkiw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Wasylkiw


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Wasylkiw Obituary
Joseph Wasylkiw

Clifton - Joseph Wasylkiw a long-time resident of Clifton, passed away on Friday May 10, 2019 at the age of 91. Joseph was born in Berezdivci, Ukraine on March 22, 1928. He immigrated to the United States on October 29, 1956 on one of the last Catholic Relief ships from Europe after World War II. Joseph married Mary Ferencik at St. Michael's Slovak Catholic Cathedral on June 22, 1959. Mary passed away on November 29, 1996. The couple had two children, Mary L. Williams (husband Christopher, adult sons Ryan and Matthew) of Grand Rapids, Michigan and Michael of Hawaii, who survive him. He is also survived by special friends Maria Kulyk and her family. Joseph worked for Hoffman La Roche for 40 years before his retirement. He was a parishioner of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Passaic. May God's peace be with you Dad.

Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Tuesday at 8:45 AM then to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church at 9:30 AM. Interment Holy Spirit Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery. Visiting Monday 2-4 PM & 7-9 PM. Parastas Monday at 8PM. www.marroccos.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now