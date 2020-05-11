Joseph William Braun
Little Ferry, NJ - Joseph William Braun, age 91, passed away on May 9, 2020.
He was beloved husband of Marie, loving father to Donna and her husband, John. Cherished grandfather and great-grandfather. Private burial services at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Arrangements by Trinka-Faustini Funeral Home, Maywood. Online condolences go to www.trinkafaustini.com
Little Ferry, NJ - Joseph William Braun, age 91, passed away on May 9, 2020.
He was beloved husband of Marie, loving father to Donna and her husband, John. Cherished grandfather and great-grandfather. Private burial services at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Arrangements by Trinka-Faustini Funeral Home, Maywood. Online condolences go to www.trinkafaustini.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 11 to May 13, 2020.