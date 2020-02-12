Services
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Leo's R.C. Church,
Elmwood Park, NJ
1927 - 2020
Joseph William Conte
Joseph William Conte

Elmwood Park - Joseph William Conte, 92, of Elmwood Park, NJ, began his eternal life February 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born in Garfield, N.J., on April 7, 1927 to Carmella and Tony Conte. He was a proud veteran serving in the US Army working directly for General Douglas MacArthur while stationed in Japan during World War II. Upon returning to the U.S., Joe opened, "Joe's Sweet Shoppe," in Elmwood Park, NJ and in 1958 married the love of his life, Jennie DiNapoli, his wife of 61 years. Joe served the neighborhood children candy, ice cream and sweets for 10 years before beginning a long career in the New York City Garment Industry.

Joe enjoyed an active social life as a member of the Golden Age Senior's Club, AARP and the Elmwood Park Friendship Club, where he loved to take trips to Atlantic City, The Sands Casino and bus tours to new and exciting places. He loved traveling, going on cruises, NY Giant's football, old movies and summers spent with friends at the Rochelle Park Swim Club. Joe's true heart, however, was time spent with his family. Holiday celebrations, nights playing cards or dominoes, daily chats with his brother and Sunday dinners with his grandkids, were the highlights of his life.

Joe is survived by his loving wife, Jennie Conte (nee DiNapoli), his two sons, Joseph of Howell, NJ and his wife Laraine, and John, of Elmwood Park, NJ., his five grandchildren, Ryan Conte, Jaclyn Conte, Brianna Conte, Nicholas Conte and Erica Conte, his siblings, Bruce of Pequannock and his wife, Barbara and sister, Carol Ann, of Garfield, NJ. "Uncle" Joe will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews, who loved him dearly.

Visitation Thursday 4 to 8 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Friday 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Funeral Mass St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park 11:00 a.m. Cremation Private. www.patrickjconte.com

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tn. 38105-9959 would be appreciated in Joe's memory.
