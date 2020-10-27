1/
Joseph William Lips
Joseph William Lips

Cliffside Park - previously of North Bergen and Guttenberg, passed away on 10/25/2020. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Joan Lips (Nee Parkes).

He is survived by three daughters - Karen Pettis (Tom), Joan D. DiTursi (Anthony), Susan Harvey (Ed), and six grandchildren - Darcy Boyle (Steve), Thomas Pettis (Belinda), Jared Harvey (Kacie), Joshua, Sarah and Aimee Harvey. He also leaves behind three great-grandchildren, Pyper Boyle, Madelin and Sloane Harvey.

He was a World War II Veteran in the Merchant Marines. He was a member of the American Legion Post 126.

He was a transportation allocator for PA Railroad and later, Exxon.

He was a fireman for the Guttenberg Volunteer Fire Department from 1961-1980, serving as chief from 1977-1979.

He was also a special patrolman for Guttenberg PD from 1960-1966.

A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 9:30am at Epiphany R.C. Church in Cliffside Park, N.J. Cremation will be private.

Viewing will be held at A.K. Macagna Funeral Home, Cliffside Park, NJ on Thursday 10/29 from 2-4 and 6-8pm. Masks are mandatory. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
