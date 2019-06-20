Services
Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home
143 Myrtle Ave.
Passaic, NJ 07055
(973) 779-1892
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
857 Main Avenue
Passaic, NJ
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
857 Main Avenue
Passaic, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Wise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Wise


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Wise Obituary
Joseph Wise

Passaic - Trustee Joseph Wise "Skippy" age 61, of Passaic, departed this life on June 15, 2019. He was born on March 7, 1958 to the late Josephine Wise in Farmville, VA. Josephine married Joseph Pannell, and together they raised Joe and his sister, Catherine, with much love. At an early age, Joe accepted the Lord, Jesus Christ, as his Savior and attended Mercy Seat Baptist Church in Farmville, VA. He attended Price Edward County, VA school system graduating from Robert Morton High School. After graduation, he worked various jobs until he relocated to Paterson.

There he found his niche as a Bus Operator for New Jersey Transit. This year, Trustee Joe celebrated 30 years with each year receiving the Safety Award for his excellent driving. He met his love, Francine and in 1995 they united in holy matrimony. Trustee Joe was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Passaic, and served as a Choir Member, Trustee and Leader of the Men's Chorus. He also sang with the 6 Churches on the Mountain Revival Choir, loved to draw, travel, make beautiful memories with his family and watch the Dallas Cowboys play.

He was predeceased by his parents; two sisters, Catherine Wise and Dorothy Venable; brother-in-law, Eldridge Venable; mother-in-law, Julia Crockett; and nephew, Brian Crockett.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Sis. Francine Wise; daughter, LaToya Bradshaw; 3 grandsons - Jas'mir Taylor, DeShawn Stewart and Auguste' Fields; one sister, one sister-in-law; one brother-in-law; 5 nieces; 1 nephew, 3 Godchildren and a host of great nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Family and the NJ Transit Family.

Service Saturday, June 22nd 9AM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 857 Main Avenue, Passaic. Visitation 8-9AM at the church .braggfuneralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now