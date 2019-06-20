|
|
Joseph Wise
Passaic - Trustee Joseph Wise "Skippy" age 61, of Passaic, departed this life on June 15, 2019. He was born on March 7, 1958 to the late Josephine Wise in Farmville, VA. Josephine married Joseph Pannell, and together they raised Joe and his sister, Catherine, with much love. At an early age, Joe accepted the Lord, Jesus Christ, as his Savior and attended Mercy Seat Baptist Church in Farmville, VA. He attended Price Edward County, VA school system graduating from Robert Morton High School. After graduation, he worked various jobs until he relocated to Paterson.
There he found his niche as a Bus Operator for New Jersey Transit. This year, Trustee Joe celebrated 30 years with each year receiving the Safety Award for his excellent driving. He met his love, Francine and in 1995 they united in holy matrimony. Trustee Joe was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Passaic, and served as a Choir Member, Trustee and Leader of the Men's Chorus. He also sang with the 6 Churches on the Mountain Revival Choir, loved to draw, travel, make beautiful memories with his family and watch the Dallas Cowboys play.
He was predeceased by his parents; two sisters, Catherine Wise and Dorothy Venable; brother-in-law, Eldridge Venable; mother-in-law, Julia Crockett; and nephew, Brian Crockett.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Sis. Francine Wise; daughter, LaToya Bradshaw; 3 grandsons - Jas'mir Taylor, DeShawn Stewart and Auguste' Fields; one sister, one sister-in-law; one brother-in-law; 5 nieces; 1 nephew, 3 Godchildren and a host of great nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Family and the NJ Transit Family.
Service Saturday, June 22nd 9AM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 857 Main Avenue, Passaic. Visitation 8-9AM at the church .braggfuneralhome.com