Joseph Zanga


1939 - 2020
Ridgefield - Joseph Zanga, 80, of Ridgefield, NJ passed away on April 6, 2020. He was born on September 16, 1939 in New York City to the late Pearl Zanga Cassaro and Felix Zanga.

Joe served his time in the US Army in the late 1950's. He grew up in Inwood, NY and worked with the Post Office while operating The Inn Between in the 1970's & 80's. Joe spent many years as part of the WCBS All-Star Charity Softball Team. Throughout his adult life, Joe could always be found on a baseball field whether as a Bergen County umpire or a coach for Little Ferry Baseball. If Joe wasn't on a baseball field, he was playing poker or singing "The Gambler" somewhere. Eventually, Joe went to work at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in New Jersey where he still worked. He was an active part of the senior citizens in Cliffside Park and Ridgefield, where he resided for 43 years.

He is predeceased by his wife Eileen Dwyer Zanga in 2008 and his sister, Maria Zanga Josephson in 2016. Survived by his daughter, Carolyn (Zanga) Caroselli, and her husband Dennis, his son, Joseph Zanga and his wife Christine, his nephew Howard Josephson, and his wife Pei, and his dear companion, Kathryn Gluck. He was a loving grandfather to Casey, Alyssa, Michael, Caylee and Lexi. A celebration of Joe's life will be planned for the near future.
